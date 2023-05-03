Horrifying Video Shows Suspect Violently Beating Female Okla. Officer Unconscious

Oklahoma City, Oklahoma (OKCPD) — On April 27, 2023, Oklahoma City Police were called to a residence in the 4800-block of NW 19th Street regarding a domestic incident involving suspect, 26-year-old Deangelo Wright. A background check found that Wright also had two active felony warrants for kidnapping, and aggravated assault and battery. Per the Oklahoma Department of Corrections Wright has previous state convictions for several crimes including: Domestic Abuse, 2nd Degree Burglary, Carrying a Firearm After Previous Conviction. During the first two responses to the apartment by officers, Wright left before officers arrived. Wright was at the apartment the third response when Sergeant Morgan Reynolds attempted to speak with him when he brutally attacked Sgt. Reynolds, knocking her unconscious and causing serious injuries.

The suspect continued to violently attack Sgt. Reynolds while she was unconscious. During the violent assault, a witness attempted to intervene, and she was attacked by Wright who then left just moments before additional officers arrived to the scene. OKCPD officers assigned to the Violent Crimes Apprehension Team (VCAT) arrested Wright hiding in a laundry room at an apartment complex in the 2200-block of N. Meridian several hours after the incident. Wright is currently in custody at the Oklahoma County Detention Center on a $10,000,000 bond. He faces charges of aggravated assault on an officer, domestic assault and battery by strangulation and disrupting an emergency phone call. Sergeant Morgan Reynolds was released on Monday from the hospital, according to police officials. Court documents indicated Reynolds suffered a possible skull fracture, orbital fracture, concussion, fractured jaw and several broken teeth.

The criminal history of suspect Wright has been obtained through this investigation. Suspect Wright had two outstanding felony warrants for kidnapping and aggravated assault and battery resulting from an incident he was involved in just prior to being incarcerated in 2021. Wright was incarcerated for domestic abuse and being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm. Per the Oklahoma Department of Corrections, he was incarcerated from October 2021 until his release in June 2022 where he served eight months of a two-year sentence. Wright was also on probation for domestic abuse, being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm, second degree burglary, and taking/receiving a stolen credit card. In May 2021, Wright was arrested for two counts of assault and battery on a police officer and one count of resisting arrest. The two counts of assault and battery on a police officer were dismissed and a guilty plea was entered for the resisting arrest charge.

