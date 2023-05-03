Wed. May 3rd, 2023

    Trump Makes At Least One Good Decision At His Rape Trial

    May 3, 2023
    Trump Makes At Least One Good Decision At His Rape Trial

    JANE ROSENBERG

    At the end of proceedings Tuesday, Donald Trump’s attorney informed the Court that the former President will not be testifying in his own defense.

    In a trial that has been going quite badly for Trump, he is not going to bother making a last-ditch effort to win over the jury by testifying that he did not rape E. Jean Carroll and then facing cross-examination. In essence, his defense now rests on his attorneys’ cross-examination of E. Jean Carroll, which was abysmal.

    Even though Trump’s decision not to testify makes it much more likely that the jury will rule against him, I believe that he and his lawyers are making the wise decision. The former president is currently under indictment in New York for 37 counts of false statements. He also faces an open investigation in Fulton County, Georgia, where District Attorney Fani Willis has announced that she will disclose whether she plans to indict Trump by early summer.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

