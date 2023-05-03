Jon Bon Jovi on Why He Doesn’t Think “Age Matters” When It Comes to Son Jake’s Engagement to Millie Bobby Brown

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Jon Bon Jovi celebrates his son finding eternal love.

In an interview with Andy Cohen on Cohen’s SiriusXM show, Radio AndyCohen congratulated Bon Jovi on his 20-year-old son Jake Bongiovi’s reported engagement to the 19-year-old Stranger things star Millie Bobby Brown.

After the musician commented that Bongiovi is just “the latest” of his kids to get engaged as three of his four are getting married, Cohen asked if he’s worried his child is too young to get married, despite the musician himself being the found love young and married. his high school sweetheart, Dorothea.

“I don’t know if age matters, if you find the right partner and grow together,” he said. “My advice is really growing together is wise.”

He added: “I think all my kids have found the people they feel they can grow with and we all like them.”

Or Bon Jovi saw Brown Stranger things, he said he “of course” has. “Millie is great. Her whole family is great. Jake is very happy,” he added.

Last month, both Brown and Bongiovi posted on their respective social media channels seemingly announcing that they were engaged.

“I’ve loved you for three summers now, honey, I want them all,” Brown wrote in the caption of a black and white photo showing them both on the beach, wearing a diamond ring on her left finger. Bongiovi also shared a similar photo with the caption “Forever”.

The couple went public with their relationship in 2021 when Brown posted a photo on her Instagram sharing a kiss with Bongiovi while riding the London Eye. They later made multiple red carpet appearances as a couple, including the premieres of Enola Holmes2, Stranger things season 4 and walked the 2022 BAFTA carpet together.