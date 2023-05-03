‘Well Over 120 mph’: Dash-Cam Video Shows Out-of-Control Car Nearly Hit Officer in Wild Crash

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (FCPD) – On May 1 around 11:38 a.m., a patrol officer was on a routine traffic stop with a gray 2012 BMW 750 Series on southbound Fairfax County Parkway prior to Braddock Rd. The 17-year-old driver of a black 2018 BMW M3 was traveling northbound on Fairfax County Parkway at a high rate of speed and lost control. The BMW spun around, crossed the median, striking the community member’s vehicle then officer’s vehicle. The officer was nearly struck and killed.

The adult driver in the BMW 750 Series on the traffic stop was taken to the hospital with minor injuries not considered to be life-threatening and has since been released from the hospital. The officer sustained minor injuries. The juvenile driver of the BMW M3 and the two passengers sustained minor injuries. The juvenile was charged with reckless driving.

