WATCH: ‘Heroic’ Dallas Police K-9 Helped Save Partner As Both Were Shot, Chief Says

Dallas, Texas (DPD)— On April 27, 2023, at 9:45 PM, Dallas Police responded to a shooting call in the 2900 block of Cypress Avenue. When officers arrived, they learned the suspect, 20-year-old Bryan Casillas shot two people inside the home after being confronted for loud music. The two victims locked themselves inside a room and called for police. Casillas ran from the scene. Officers provided first aid to the victims and Dallas Fire Rescue was called and took the two people to a local hospital. While the home was being processed for evidence, officers started the search for Casillas. Southeast patrol officers searched on the ground and a DPS helicopter was called in to help for a short time, while the DPD Canine Unit also responded to help in the search. At 12:27 AM, a 9-1-1 call was received for a male knocking on the door in the 9400 block of Briggs Street. Shortly before 2:00 am, officers located a shoe and a blood trail in the area of 9300 Briggs Street.

Canine Officer, Senior Corporal Scott Jay and his K9 partner, Figor, responded and met with patrol officers. Senior Corporal Jay started a canine track with patrol officers and made their way through the trees to a creek where they found Casillas near a bridge. At around 2:30 am, K9 Figor moved in and engaged Casillas. Casillas then shot at K9 Figor, hitting him in the chest. Casillas then fired at Senior Corporal Jay, hitting him in the leg, and in the chest. Senior Corporal Jay returned fire, hitting the suspect multiple times.

Dallas Fire Rescue responded, and Casillas died at the scene. Senior Corporal Jay and K9 Figor then made their way out of the creek to the yard of a home, where Jay secured Figor to a tree for his, and other officers’ safety. An officer applied a tourniquet and others administered first aid to Senior Corporal Jay. Senior Corporal Jay was taken to a local hospital for treatment and was later released. K9 Figor was taken to a local emergency veterinary hospital for treatment and released. The two were reunited with each other over the weekend.

