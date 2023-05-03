Wed. May 3rd, 2023

    CNBC Anchor Says Executive Hurled ‘Vulgar’ Slur at Her: NYT

    Less than a page of the complaint lodged by a top CNBC journalist that eventually led to the abrupt dismissal of NBCUniversal CEO Jeff Shell last month detailed instances of his alleged pattern of sexual harassment, according to a copy obtained by The New York Times.

    Instead, the vast majority of the complaint, which reportedly spans over a dozen pages, focuses on the broader toxic workplace culture fostered by network leadership.

    In one case, Hadley Gamble details an incident where a manager called her what the Times characterized as “a vulgar epithet for women” in front of at least two of her colleagues. That epithet began “with the letter ‘c,’” according to earlier reporting on Tuesday by Axios, which attributed the slur to former CNBC vice president and international managing editor Patrick Allen. Allen departed the network earlier this year.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

