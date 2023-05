FBI/Handout via Reuters

The frantic manhunt for a 38-year-old suspect accused of gunning down five people, including a 9-year-old boy, on Friday night has reportedly come to an end, with sources saying that the man had been apprehended.

A man believed to be Francisco Oropesa was arrested in the tiny Texas city of Cut and Shoot on Tuesday, San Jacinto County District Attorney Todd Dillon told NBC News.

Two law enforcement sources confirmed to CNN that Oropesa was in custody shortly after.

Read more at The Daily Beast.