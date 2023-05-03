Law enforcement agents arrested a person believed to be responsible for killing five of his neighbors with a rifle in their Texas home. A person believed to be Francisco Oropesa, 38, was apprehended in Cut and Shoot, Texas, according to multiple reports.

Oropesa is and illegal alien who has been deported multiple times.

Officials said they’re awaiting fingerprints to confirm the person arrested is Oropesa, who has been taken to the Montgomery County Jail and charged with first-degree murder.

The FBI, and others, had offered a $80,000 reward for information. It was unclear if the apprehension was based off a tip form the public.

The incident occurred four days ago when Oropesa went to the Trails End area home in Cleveland, approximately 45 miles north of Houston, and opened fire, according to the San Jacinto County Sheriff’s Office.

Oropesa allegedly opened fire on neighbors after one complained that shots coming from his adjacent property were keeping an infant from sleeping.

WATCH: Man Who Lost Wife, Son In Texas Mass Shooting Tells Story How Massacre Unfolded https://t.co/5ohL5FWhcy

— Breaking911 (@Breaking911) May 2, 2023

The post BREAKING: Suspect In Texas Massacre Arrested After Days-Long Manhunt: Reports appeared first on Breaking911.