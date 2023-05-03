Wed. May 3rd, 2023

    News

    Jesse Watters Says He ‘Can Tell’ What Illegal Immigrants Look Like

    By

    May 3, 2023 , , , , ,
    Fox News

    Fox News host Jesse Watters on Tuesday claimed that he is able to identify illegal immigrants in New York at a glance—and when pressed to explain himself, insisted simply that he “can tell” because he’s “a city guy.”

    On The Five, Watters was discussing how Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has been busing migrants into the city since at least last August, partly as a revenge tactic in response to the Biden Administration’s opposition to a Trump-era policy that uses Covid-19 as a reason to facilitate more expulsions. That policy, called Title 42, is set to end May 11, and the White House announced Tuesday that it is preparing to send 1,500 troops to the border ahead of an expected surge of migrants.

    New York Mayor Eric Adams on Monday criticized Abbott, who has also used his authority to send migrants to places like Los Angeles, Denver, Chicago, Washington, D.C. and Philadelphia, for “targeting” cities with Black mayors.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

