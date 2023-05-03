Megyn Kelly takes a bite at MSNBC host Jen Psaki for having ‘no talent’

Former Fox News anchor Megyn Kelly took a hit with MSNBC host Jen Psaki, saying she has “no real talent” when it comes to broadcasting

Former Fox News anchor Megyn Kelly took a hit with MSNBC host Jen Psaki, saying she has “no real talent” when it comes to broadcasting.

Psaki was President Joe Biden’s former press secretary before she left last year and started her own show, called Inside with Jen Psaki, on the Left Network in March.

But Kelly punched her during a broadcast of The Megyn Kelly Show on SiriusXM on Monday, saying no one wants to see her show.

She claimed that Psaki was aiming to become a cable news star while working at the White House.

Inside with Jen Psaki drew about 1.1 million viewers when it debuted on March 19, but there was an audience of 765,000 for the April 23 show, down two percent from the previous week. according to USTVDB.

“We just looked up the trajectory to see if maybe she’s just getting started and she’s (her audience) building, you know, give her some time,” Kelly said.

“Literally, it’s like going down an escalator… the coveralls and the demo off a cliff.

“Nobody wants to look at Jen Psaki. I mean no one.’

She said that like others who work in the White House press office, Psaki wanted to be a TV news star and was laying the groundwork to become a national personality.

Kelly added, “This is so true of all these people who work in the White House press office.

“What they really want is to be a cable news star. And so they’re laying the groundwork while they’re out there trying to make themselves a national personality.

“What they really want is the work of the people they watch on primetime every day.

“They’re jealous.”

Kelly has often addressed the issue of gender on The Megyn Kelly Show, the show she hosts daily on SiriusXM

Psaki interviews Democratic Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez on her show

She said that Psaki “fails because she has no real talent in this field.”

And Kelly added, “She had more talent as a professional spinner behind the lectern than as any other kind of professional spinner behind the MSNBC microphone.”

Psaki’s show has consistently attracted higher ratings than its competitors on CNN, despite Kelly’s criticism.

She beat her rivals at CNN in April total viewers, as well as those in the 25-54 age group.

Inside with Jen Psaki airs every Sunday at noon Eastern Time on MSNBC, and the program description reads, “Jen Psaki analyzes the week’s biggest issues, with one-on-one interviews with newsmakers.”