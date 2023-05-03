New Jersey Devils employee gets sucker punched TWICE by raging Rangers fan during 4-0 playoff loss

The alleged victim was inciting the crowd before being surprisingly drenched

A New Jersey Devils employee was beaten up Monday night during the Battle of the Hudson NHL elimination game by an irate New York Rangers fan at the Provincial Center.

Semaj McLeod, a member of the Devils’ “Woo Crew,” tweeted that he was clocked in the face by a Rangers fan wearing glasses in the hours following New Jersey’s 4-0 win.

“I’ve had a dork punched in the face twice by a ranger fan, at work, on my job, celebrating a devil’s goal, if anyone knows who he is PM me,” he wrote.

McLeod shared a photo of the man and a video showing him inciting the crowd before the rampaging alleged perpetrator lands one on McLeod’s jaw.

Another Twitter user then shared a clearer angle showing the apparently unprovoked attack.

A gentleman wearing a New York Rangers jersey gave a shocking wave to an NJ Devils employee

Semaj McLeod posted a photo of the man who punched him on Twitter on Monday evening

The “Woo Crew” is a collection of Devils employees who “engage and empower Devils fans at all home games and experiential events.”

McLeod was seen stirring up the crowd just before receiving two punches to the face, while holding a sign that read; ‘Raise your voice – raise our game. RAISE HELL.”

He has since urged users to “retweet, boost, do everything you can.” He said he wants to “find this guy.”

The Devils issued a statement to DailyMail.comsaying the organization would investigate the matter.

“There is no tolerance for that behavior in our arena and we are investigating the incident to identify the suspect.”

DailyMail.com has also reached out to both New York Rangers for comment.

New Jersey’s reward for winning first round series vs. New York, is an Eastern Conference semifinal series against Carolina.