Murder Suspect Executed Victims Because They Were White, DA Says

TULSA, Okla. – A hate crime charge has been brought against Carlton Gilford, who is accused of murdering two men, Lundin Hathcock and James McDaniel, in Tulsa County, Oklahoma. District Attorney Steve Kunzweiler stated that based on evidence, they believe that Gilford shot both men because they were white.

Gilford faces two counts of first-degree murder for killing Hathcock and McDaniel and two counts of shooting with intent to kill for shooting at two QuickTrip gas station employees.

Investigators revealed that Gilford shot both men in the head from behind and continued to shoot McDaniel, even after he was on the ground, reloading his gun and shooting him in the head again.

Gilford allegedly shot at the QuickTrip workers, but they were not injured. The shootings happened on April 16 at the QuickTrip and a local library.

“The information suggests that race played a role in it and I feel like that is something we can prove, and it is something that a judge or jury obviously needs to listen to. So we will present that information along with everything else,” Kunzweiler said.

Prosecutors have not disclosed any further details regarding why they believe this was a hate crime, but Kunzweiler said that the evidence will be presented in court.

Gilford is being held without bond in the Tulsa County Jail due to safety concerns.

