Monthly News from Susan Miller — May 2023

Dear Reader,

I have some fun news at the bottom of this letter, so please do read to the end. It has to do with something I’ve wanted to do for a long time, and it’s happening this month.

First, however, I need to address this month’s difficult full moon eclipse in Scorpio on May 5 at 15 degrees. I go into detail in your individual report about which area of your life might be affected. Not everyone notices each eclipse that comes by within a particular series (such as the Taurus-Scorpio series that we are feeling now). Whether you will feel it or not depends on the degree of the eclipse—it all comes down to mathematics.

This particular eclipse will be similar to the full moon lunar eclipse last year on November 8, 2022, which was also a full moon lunar eclipse but in Taurus (the sign opposite to Scorpio, which is on the same axis) and was within one degree of this month’s eclipse. If you can recall what happened last year, you may be able to pick up a theme.

Realize nothing in astrology is replicated because the planets, the Sun, and moon continually change position. By looking back, you may be able to pick an overall category or weak spot the universe wants you to know.

Trying to guess what an eclipse will bring precisely is futile. The very nature of eclipses is to keep you on your toes and show you how important it is to accept truth when it is presented to you. This is especially true at a time like this May 5 full moon eclipse conjunct Uranus (planet of surprise and shock). It will alert you to any weak link it will find, and it will relate to a topic ruled by the house where the eclipse falls in your chart. It will point to something that you are not seeing.

If you have been focused on a certain situation that you know has to change, but have done nothing about because you felt overwhelmed by its complexity and too frozen to act, the eclipse will do for you what you could not do for yourself. Eclipses are on a mission to produce results and move you forward. The entire universe always moves toward strength.

If we cannot predict what an eclipse will bring, especially one like this one, what good is astrology, you might ask. I can tell you to keep your schedule light. I also can tell you not to poke the hornet’s nest—wait for calmer times if you have a touchy matter to bring up with someone. If you have to discuss the matter, wait until the end of May, not the beginning of May. Astrology can help you with the timing of when to act (or not act).

I wrote a detailed article I feel you would like called “How to Deal with Eclipses.” It took several years to write, for as I saw how eclipses were acting, I added more to the information in the article. Many readers have already found it helpful because it explains the unique nature of eclipses.

This article is on my app called “Astrology Zone Horoscopes”—you would need the premium subscriber edition ($4.99 a month, about a $1.00 a week) found on the Apple App store or on Google Play. If you have my app, go to Menu, then to Life, Love & More, then to Susan’s Essays. You will see “How to Deal with Eclipses” there. Many readers have found it helpful, particularly because I have numbered every tip. My essay is also on my website, so you can click here to read it.

Now for what I alluded to at the top of this letter.

I am doing live events again, and I would like to do them in many cities of the world so that I can get to meet you. I feel it is safe now to meet in groups. I just created an event to celebrate mothers for Mother’s Day at Metrograph in New York City on the Lower East Side of Manhattan. Come to see the movie Joy Luck Club, and then order brunch after in this lovely intimate small space reserved just for us. Metrograph states on their website that you are free to wear a mask if you’d like. It is optional.

After the movie I will discuss the characters and motherhood in general with the help of my daughter Chrissie Miller, who will moderate. There will be plenty of time for Q&A.

Chrissie was highlighted in the current issue of New York Magazine as a New York “It Girl” this week (April 27 to May 3 issue). She loves Metrograph and introduced me to what has become a New York institution.

Our event will take place on:

Mother’s Day—Sunday May 14, 2023

11:30 AM

Metrograph

7 Ludlow Street, New York NY 10002

The movie will be the 1993 award-winning Joy Luck Club (2½ hours) about four immigrant mothers living in San Francisco. You can see a full rundown of the plot on IMDB (imdb.com). I remember reading Amy Tan’s best-selling book and loving it—it won many awards. Later Wayne Wang did a beautiful adaptation of the book into an unforgettable movie. I was first on line to see it. I am looking forward to seeing it again!

Founded in 2016, Metrograph theatre is a special, cool movie house that presents artistic retrospective movies.

Astrology Zone is being given a special discount to see the movie. Tickets are usually $17.00 per person, but for you, they will cost just $10.00 each. The cost of the optional lunch will be paid by each guest. The prices are affordable, and the food will be delicious.

****

Readers who are NFT holders of my Susan Miller Stars Collection will be my guest to the movie and enter for free.

****

If you qualify, please write to SusanMiller@astrologyzone.com, and please put NFT HOLDER in the subject line. (Lunch is not included in this invitation, but the price of the movie ticket is.)

My mother, who taught me astrology, is no longer with us. I loved her so much, and I miss her every day. At the event, I will tell you a little bit about “Little Mom” and why she became such an inspiration to me. My dear daughter Chrissie Miller will be with me while you enjoy your brunch.

Chrissie will moderate a talk to discuss the movie. I will discuss the characters from the movie from an astrological perspective and also describe the various styles of motherhood by sign. You can talk with Chrissie and me as you are having your final cup of coffee.

I hope you’ll enjoy this event. I plan on doing regular monthly events at Metrograph. We await your feedback.

For more information, here is a detailed statement from Metrograph:

This Mother’s Day, May 14, the repertory cinema Metrograph is pleased to welcome Susan Miller for a special “Celebrating Mother” screening of Wayne Wang’s 1993 film The Joy Luck Club, featuring a discussion between Susan and her daughter Chrissie Miller on the nature of mother-daughter relationships as viewed through the lens of our star signs.

Founded in 2015, Metrograph is the ultimate place for movie enthusiasts and cinephiles in downtown Manhattan, New York City. Metrograph projects archive quality 35mm and state of the art digital video. The Metrograph facilities also include the Commissary, a restaurant and bar inspired by the studio eateries of Hollywood’s golden age.

Please click here or follow this link for a description of The Joy Luck Club and to purchase a ticket to the 11:30am showtime: https://metrograph.com/film/?vista_film_id=9999001936

Susan and Chrissie will be continuing the discussion while you have your breakfast-lunch at the Metrograph Commissary following the screening. Ticket holders are encouraged to book reservations by clicking here or by following this: https://metrograph.com/eat-drink/

Non-New York City residents can also enjoy Metrograph offerings through its own At Home streaming platform, featuring a curation of classic and arthouse films. If you are interested in discounts on movie tickets and purchases through the bar or restaurant, as well as access to the streaming platform, please consider becoming a Metrograph member by clicking here or by following this link: https://metrograph.com/membership/

Metrograph is pleased to offer a limited-time incentive on Memberships through a 40 percent discount by entering the code HOROSCOPE at check-out.

Dear reader, I want to hear how you fare through the May 5 eclipse, so I will be on social media to hear your feedback.

Best Wishes,

Susan

