Wed. May 3rd, 2023

    News

    Video: Witness: A prayer for rain in Spain in the face of the drought crisis and the high temperature

    By

    May 3, 2023 , , , , , ,
    Video: Witness: A prayer for rain in Spain in the face of the drought crisis and the high temperature

    WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

    Last updated: 03/05/2023 – 06:06

    The historic drought in Spain prompted the parishioners of the city of Jaen, located in the arid lands of southern Spain, to organize a procession, punctuated by a prayer for rain, carrying the statue of “El Abuelo”, which represents Christ carrying his cross.

    The historic drought in Spain prompted the parishioners of the city of Jaen, located in the arid lands of southern Spain, to organize a procession, punctuated by a prayer for rain, carrying the statue of “El Abuelo”, which represents Christ carrying his cross.

    Thousands of residents gathered in the streets of this city, located in the depths of Andalusia, to watch the passage of “El Abuelo” in the first prayer for rain since March of the year 1949.

    Spain also experienced an unusually early heatwave last week, with temperatures exceeding 37 degrees Celsius in some places.

    Video: Witness: A prayer for rain in Spain in the face of the drought crisis and the high temperature

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Police across Europe make 150 coordinated raids against ‘Ndrangheta mafia

    May 3, 2023
    News

    Salts Developed by Researchers for Affordable and Effective CO2 Capture

    May 3, 2023
    News

    Witness: Israeli forces demolish two Palestinian homes in the occupied West Bank

    May 3, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Police across Europe make 150 coordinated raids against ‘Ndrangheta mafia

    May 3, 2023
    News

    Salts Developed by Researchers for Affordable and Effective CO2 Capture

    May 3, 2023
    News

    Witness: Israeli forces demolish two Palestinian homes in the occupied West Bank

    May 3, 2023
    Lebanon News

    Zelensky In Surprise Visit To Finland For Nordic PM Summit

    May 3, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy