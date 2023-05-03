Video: Witness: A prayer for rain in Spain in the face of the drought crisis and the high temperature

The historic drought in Spain prompted the parishioners of the city of Jaen, located in the arid lands of southern Spain, to organize a procession, punctuated by a prayer for rain, carrying the statue of “El Abuelo”, which represents Christ carrying his cross.

Thousands of residents gathered in the streets of this city, located in the depths of Andalusia, to watch the passage of “El Abuelo” in the first prayer for rain since March of the year 1949.

Spain also experienced an unusually early heatwave last week, with temperatures exceeding 37 degrees Celsius in some places.