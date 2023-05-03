Britney Spears posts a picture of her ample cleavage in a black lace bra and pens bizarre caption

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Britney Spears shared a close-up of her ample cleavage on Tuesday when she wore nothing but a black lace bra and wrote a bizarre caption.

The 41-year-old pop star – who recently mused on “balance and boundaries” – treated her 41.9 million Instagram followers to the odd post, in which she seemingly made a play on words between “chest” and “chess.”

Stepping out of her lingerie, Britney paired her busty photo with a random black and white shot by Gerhard Hund showing a group of men studying a chessboard.

Spears began her caption with a question, writing, “If I clapped my ass could I POP like a balloon on Thursday??? TICK TOK TICK TOK !!!

I’m NOT greeting all the b**ches with my middle finger today…just my chest y’all!!!! How do you spell chest … is it chess or chest ???’

Busty and bizarre: Britney Spears, 41, shared a close-up of her ample cleavage on Tuesday when she wore nothing but a black lace bra and wrote a bizarre caption

To put it all out there, the Toxic hitmaker’s comment section remains disabled so fans couldn’t voice their opinions; Spears pictured in one of her many dance videos on Instagram

The Toxic hitmaker’s comments section remains off so fans couldn’t voice their opinions, but Britney certainly had some concerns about her huge fanbase earlier this month when she danced in tiny snakeskin bikini bottoms.

Wearing a vibrant yellow top and black leather boots, Spears stared into the camera as she crouched down, mimicking a heart with her hands and turning to Sauce by Naïka.

She ended the video by slapping her behind and giving the camera the middle finger.

One fan wrote on Twitter, “Okay, Britney Spears really needs help,” while another added, “I’m genuinely worried about Britney Spears.”

It all comes in the wake of Britney spreading rumors that her marriage to 29-year-old fitness guru and actor Sam Asghari was on the rocks.

The Gimme More singer sparked rampant speculation that there could be trouble in paradise when she was spotted without her sparkler on a recent trip to Hawaii.

But Britney quickly shot down the rumors in subsequent Instagram videos and soon started wearing her ring again.

A rep for Sam also denied the concerns, saying, “Sam has no marital problems. He just took off his ring because he’s filming a movie.’