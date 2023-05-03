Tiktok Italian Nonna dishes out criticism on the 2023 Met Gala: ‘She looks like a circus worker’

An online celebrity Italian Nonna reviewed outfits at the 2023 Met Gala

Maddie from Sydney asked her Nonna to rate each look out of ten

An Italian-Australian nun who rose to fame on TikTok for her very honest reviews, dished out her fashion critique at this year’s Met Gala.

Celebrities walking the red carpet this year were asked to pay tribute to Karl Lagerfeld, but their outfits left Nonna Fina less than impressed.

Nonna Fina was shown photos of the celebrities walking the red carpet by her granddaughter Maddie.

She was then asked to rate each outfit out of ten – and she didn’t hold back with her opinion.

Model Miranda Kerr and actress Penelope Cruz earned high marks from Nonna Fina in their Dior and Chanel ensembles, while Lil Nas X and Rihanna failed to impress.

Kim Kardashian rocked 50,000 pearls and shapewear at this year’s gala, but Nonna had a different interpretation of the look.

“I don’t like it at all, she looks like she has chains on her and she’s going to jail,” the Nonna said before giving the outfit a five out of ten.

The Nonna liked Kendall and Kylie Jenner a little more than their sister’s – giving them a seven out of ten each.

“I like Kendall’s from the front, but not the back – and Kylie’s dress has a nice color, but it looks like rats have nibbled on one half.”

Dua Lipa, who co-hosted the 2023 gala, was dressed as an iconic ’90s Chanel bride — but only scored seven out of 10 for her looks.

“I like her dress very much, but not,” the Nonna immediately changed her mind. “Looks like (an underskirt) you have to put on another dress.”

The Nonna was shocked by Doja Cat’s ‘strange’ outfit – they only scored a six out of ten.

The popular singer dressed up as Choupette, Karl Lagerfeld’s pet cat, complete with facial prosthetics and cat ears.

“You make me laugh,” Fina said. “This is so strange – she looks like a rabbit. You shouldn’t bring animals into fashion.’

Lil Nas X was painted silver from head to toe and adorned with sparkling gems – but his “horrific” outfit startled Nonna.

“This is rubbish, he looks like a statue,” she said before giving him just a four out of ten.

The Nonna also thought Janelle Monáe looked like she was wearing a hula hoop and that Ashley Graham looked like a “circus worker.”

“This is all so strange, if this is fashion – I don’t like it,” said Fina.

The only two people to score a perfect ten were Penelope Cruz and Miranda Kerr – and Nonna called the women “beautiful” in their glowing dresses.

Italian Nonna Reviews Met Gala Outfits Lil Nas X – 4/10 Kim Kardashian – 5/10 Rihanna- 5/10 Ashley Graham – 5/10 Janelle Monae – 6/10 Doja cat – 6/10 Anna Wintour – 6/10 Dua Lipa – 7/10 Kendall Jenner- 7/10 Kylie Jenner- 7/10 Penelope Cruz – 10/10 Miranda Kerr-10/10

Thousands were let down by the Nonna’s harsh remarks.

“Nonna speaks the truth,” one woman said.

“I love Nonna and I agree with her 100 percent.” added one more.

A third wrote, “This is gold Nonna content – all her opinions are good.”