Keeley’s Sex Tape Is One of the Most Upsetting ‘Ted Lasso’ Plots Yet

No one in the world should want to be Keeley Jones (Juno Temple) at this point in Ted Lasso.

We all envied the bubbly character when she started dating Roy Kent (Brett Goldstein), similarly to the way we desired a friendship similar to the one she shares with Rebecca (Hannah Waddingham). The first two seasons of the series were full of highs for Keeley, but now, she’s trapped on the struggle bus. Someone set the poor girl free!

Yes, I’m aware that I spent almost the entirety of my recap last week ranting about the way this season has treated Keeley and the other women of the show. If I could, I’d write about another topic. But almost the entire plot of this most recent episode, “We’ll Never Have Paris,” centers around Keeley, who is about to jet off on a holiday with her girlfriend Jack (Jodi Balfour) when one of her sexy videos leaks online.

