    Robert Irwin’s morbid hobby of finding gravestones with his own name

    His life was touched by tragedy when he was only two years old when his father died.

    But that doesn’t stop Robert Irwin, the son of the late conservationist Steve “The Crocodile Hunter” Irwin, from having a morbid sense of humor.

    The 19-year-old zookeeper revealed this week that he has a rather grim hobby: posing for photos with headstones and memorials bearing his own name.

    He posted a gallery of Instagram snaps from his travels that feature him alongside tributes to other Roberts from around the world.

    Some photos show him with street signs or outside airports, but others show him next to headstones for men who shared the same name.

    Robert Irwin, the son of Steve ‘The Crocodile Hunter’ Irwin, revealed this week that he has a rather grim hobby: posing for photos with headstones and memorials bearing his own name

    He posted a gallery of Instagram snaps from his travels that feature him alongside tributes to other Roberts from around the world. In this photo, he smiles and points to the sign for Roberts Field, Oregon’s Redmond Municipal Airport, where his mother Terri is from

    In one photo, Robert is standing in front of a statue of a famous Robert.

    In another, he smiles and points to the sign for Roberts Field, Oregon’s Redmond Municipal Airport, where his mother Terri is from.

    A photograph is of his name engraved in concrete – possibly a memorial to a deceased person. Others show a ‘Roberts Road’ and a headstone for Robert William Irwin.

    “Roberts of the world … a common thread,” the nature photographer wrote with the message.

    A photograph is of his name engraved in concrete – possibly a memorial to a deceased person

    He also posted this image of a tombstone for Robert William Irwin

    It comes after Robert recently thrilled fans by recreating an iconic photo featuring him and his late father Steve.

    He shared a throwback photo on Instagram of himself as a toddler sitting on Steve’s lap, holding the steering wheel of his dad’s company car.

    Robert then posted a recent photo of himself driving the same ute in which he happened to learn to drive.

    Steve Irwin died on September 4, 2006, at the age of 44, after being stabbed in the chest by a stingray while filming a wildlife documentary in Queensland.

    His son was just two years old at the time and his daughter Bindi was eight.

    It comes after Robert recreated this iconic photo featuring him and his late father Steve

    He was seen behind the wheel of the same ute his father used him in

