Barista Bros Iced Coffee pulled from the shelves: Sold at Aldi, Woolworths, Coles

Popular iced coffee drinks recalled

Urgent recall due to ‘contamination risk’

A range of popular iced coffee drinks has been recalled due to contamination fears.

Barista Bros Iced Coffee products were pulled from supermarket shelves on Wednesday following an urgent recall from Coca-Cola Europacific Partners.

The recalled drinks have an expiration date of September 30, 2023 and later, both the 500ml and 700ml bottles are affected.

The recall was due to a possible packaging error that could lead to a potential risk of contamination.

Food products that have spoiled can cause illness if consumed, Food Standards Australia and New Zealand confirmed.

“Food products that have spoiled can cause illness if consumed,” the authority said.

The popular drinks come in a variety of flavors, including Iced Chocolate, Mocha, Espresso, and Double Espresso.

Customers who purchased an affected drink are entitled to a full refund if they return the product to the point of purchase.

Any shopper who would like more information can contact Coca-Cola Europacific Partners on 1800 025 123.