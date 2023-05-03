Wed. May 3rd, 2023

    Saudi Ambassador tackles latest local developments with Darian

    NNA – Saudi Ambassador to Lebanon, Walid Bukhari, on Wednesday said via his Twitter account: “The Mufti of the Lebanese Republic, His Eminence Sheikh Abdel Latif Darian, on Wednesday welcomed at Dar al-Fatwa headquarters the Ambassador of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques to Lebanon, Walid bin Abdullah Al-Bukhari. The meeting had been an occasion during which both men reviewed the latest developments on the Lebanese arena, especially the presidential election and the importance of achieving it, in addition to a number of issues of common interest.”

     

     

     

