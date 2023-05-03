Britain says it has no plans to transport Apache helicopters to Ukraine

NNA – British Deputy Defense Secretary Annabelle Goldie said the UK currently has no plans to hand over AH-64 Apache helicopters to Ukraine.

“Currently, the government has no plans to transport Apache helicopters to Ukraine,” Goldie said in response to a question on the British Parliament’s website.

In January, British media reported that Britain would supply Ukraine with up to four Apache military helicopters after delivering Challenger 2 tanks to Ukraine.

Russia had previously sent a note to NATO countries on the supply of weapons to Ukraine. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov noted that any cargo containing weapons for Ukraine would become a legitimate target for Russia. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation stated that NATO countries are “playing with fire” by supplying weapons to Ukraine. Press Secretary of the President of the Russian Federation Dmitry Peskov noted that pumping weapons into Ukraine from the West does not contribute to the success of the Russian-Ukrainian negotiations and will have a negative effect. Lavrov noted that the United States and NATO are directly involved in the conflict in Ukraine, “including not only the supply of weapons, but also the training of personnel … on the territory of Great Britain, Germany, Italy and other countries.”–Agencies

