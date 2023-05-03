Japan supports the Union of Progressive Women (UPW)’s Medical Dispensary in Dahr El Ahmar

NNA – Through the Grant Assistance for Grassroots Human Security Projects (GGP), Japan supported the Union of Progressive Women (UPW)’s medical dispensary in Dahr El Ahmar by providing advanced medical equipment for its blood test laboratory. This assistance will enable around 2,400 vulnerable patients in Rashaya to have access to affordable and accurate blood tests.

On April 28 2023, Ambassador Masayuki attended a ceremony that marked the completion of the installation of equipment at UPW medical dispensary, in the presence of his Excellency MP Wael Abou Faour and Mrs. Manal Said, President of the UPW.

The ceremony opened with the national anthems of Japan and Lebanon, followed by congratulatory remarks from Ambassador MAGOSHI, MP Abou Faour and Mrs. Said and a tour in the dispensary.

In his speech, Ambassador MAGOSHI stressed the need to focus on investing in the preventive primary health care, noting that this project is a step towards such direction. He also added that Japan will continue to support Lebanon in response to the country’s most pressing needs. In return, MP Abou Faour thanked Japan for its generous support especially during the critical times and stressed the importance of this project, hoping for more collaboration with Japan. As for Mrs. Said, she expressed her gratitude to Japan, and said that this project will contribute to ensuring people’s right to have access to basic health services and to improve community health.

