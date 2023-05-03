Wed. May 3rd, 2023

    Lebanese newspapers’ headlines for May 3, 2023

    May 3, 2023

    ANNAHAR: Washington is distinguished from Paris; “A solution expected from within”

    AL-JOUMHOURIA: Wasted time awaiting impending solution

    Decisive month before governorship

    AL-AKHBAR: Total stagnation due to Riyadh’s silence 

    Saudi silence continues, sparks confusion among Franjieh’s allies and opponents

    ASHARQ AL-AWSAT: Lebanon launches “national survey” campaign to count Syrian refugees

    Lebanese Forces pledge to prevent refugee integration while municipalities adopt exceptional measures

     

     

