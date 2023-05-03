Increase in European Range of Invasive American Mink Uncovered by Recent Research

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Credit: Pixabay/CC0 Public Domain

The American mink, the Neogale vison, is an invasive species in Europe that was introduced for fur farming in the 1920s and later established in the wild after escapes and illegal releases. As a feral species, it threatens native species and biodiversity, and poses a risk of promoting disease circulation, including strains of COVID-19 associated with mink. New research has been published in Mammal Review Provides information on the presence of the species in Europe over the past 15 years.

The study, conducted by an international team of scientists, compiled a variety of data sources covering 32 countries. The work reveals a gradual spread of the American mink into most European countries. Its range has continued to increase over the past decade, and it is now widespread in northern and western Europe, but data are not available for eastern and southeastern Europe.

Updated distribution data on species may assist officials in developing risk assessment and risk management policies.

“The study underscores the urgent need for effective control strategies and continuous monitoring of American mink populations across Europe to prevent further damage to biodiversity and potential transmission of zoonotic diseases,” said corresponding author Joaquín Vicente, Ph.D., of the University of Castilla. -La Mancha and the Consejo Superior de Investigaciones Científicas, in Spain. “The results of the research will be valuable to policy-makers, conservationists and other stakeholders working to protect European ecosystems and public health.”

