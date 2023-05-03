Jesy Nelson poses in a bikini top and with boyfriend Zion Foster

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Jesy Nelson shared a series of sweet recent snaps on Tuesday night as she posed in a bikini and spent time with her new beau.

The singer, 31, took to Instagram to post the photo dump of herself enjoying a day out with her boyfriend Zion Foster and friends.

The musician wore a bikini top and leather jacket with track pants in a photo taken while she was having dinner.

Jesy smiled from ear to ear as she posed with her boyfriend by a sign that read, “Being with you makes my heart smile.”

In another shot, she played Zion at basketball, and in a separate shot, she was seen enjoying an outdoor market.

Life: Jesy Nelson posed in a bikini top and with boyfriend Zion Foster as she shared a series of sweet recent snaps on Tuesday night

Adorable: The singer, 31, also grinned with her boyfriend over a sign that read: ‘Being with you makes my heart smile’

Fun: Jesy loved as she enjoyed strolling through an outdoor market

It comes after Jesy took a huge blow to her solo career, when it was revealed that her new single Bad Thing failed to chart at all.

The former Little Mix singer self-released her second track on Friday, April 14, following up on her debut track, Boyz, in October 2021.

But despite a lot of promotion on her social media, her latest attempt to single-handedly crack the music industry has landed her with a major setback.

It turned out that Bad Thing was not included in the Official Singles Chart Top 100.

While Boyz racked up an impressive 25 million views on YouTube, Jesy’s latest music video had just 417,000 views at the time of publication, as well as 426,000 streams on Spotify.

Lewis Capaldi’s Wish You The Best had a viewership of 2.8 million on the video-sharing platform at the time of publication and shot straight to number one in the Top 40.

Her new song couldn’t be further removed from her divisive first solo R&B single Boyz, which also featured Nicki Minaj and was released through Polydor.

Jesy went in a completely different direction for her second single, showing off her vocal range as she sang about a toxic ex-boyfriend in the powerful track, accompanied by a 1970s-inspired video.

Cool: She also posed for a photo shoot in a pink fur jacket and jeans while standing by a wall of graffiti

Shooting Hoops: In another shot that caught her in action, she played Zion at basketball

She is now ready to release her third solo single Cried Out after parting ways with Polydor last July due to “creative differences”.

It follows that Jesy is about to sign a big new deal with Warner Records.

She’s said to be in advanced talks with the label, and they’ll be watching her and fans’ reactions to the song closely before offering a deal, according to reports.

Jesy rose to fame with Leigh-Anne Pinnock, Perrie Edwards and Jade Thirlwall as part of The X Factor winning girl group Little Mix in 2011 but left the band in 2020.

Little Mix then continued as a trio and released the hit album Confetti together before going on hiatus in 2022.

Jesy was the first to make the move into solo music with Boyz before Leigh-Anne, 31, signed a solo deal with Warner Records in March 2022.

Jade, 30, has also been in the studio working on her album with help from her Rizzle Kicks star partner Jordan Stephens.

Meanwhile, Perrie, 29, is also working on solo music, but said she doesn’t have a “fixed timeline” and enjoys being able to explore her own sound.

Jesy has been teasing her upcoming album for weeks, but the release date has yet to be announced.

She went public with Zion in January after growing close to him in 2022.

Yum yum: The singer also enjoyed pizza with a friend in another shot from her recent photo dump