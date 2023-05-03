Quartet of Syrian-Turkish Normalization to Meet in Moscow on May 10

NNA – The foreign ministers of the quartet Russia, Syria, Türkiye, and Iran will meet in Moscow on May 10 to advance the normalization path between Damascus and Ankara and address several issues related to enhancing the chances of a political settlement, a Russian diplomatic source told Asharq Al-Awsat.

The diplomat said that intensive meetings are taking place in Moscow and the concerned capitals to finalize the arrangements for this meeting, stressing that experts in all relevant Russian institutions continue to work daily to ensure its success.

They also set an agenda to enhance the recovery and settle the outstanding issues between Syria and Türkiye.

He pointed out that the deadline for the ministerial meeting has been set on May 10, and Moscow will invite the ministers accordingly.

The source also expressed the conviction that the settlement of Turkish-Syrian relations is taking place steadily, and all attempts to obstruct it will fail.

He indicated that recovery in Syria at all levels couldn’t happen without basing it on the settlement of relations between Syria and Türkiye and the return to good neighborliness, cooperation, and mutual benefit.

Moscow calls on all parties, especially Damascus, to help advance the Russian efforts, said the source.

“We hope that all parties will deal responsibly and work seriously to ensure the success of the Russian initiative and implement the steps resulting from the Astana Group meetings, the quadripartite ministerial meetings, and the outputs of the Arab ministerial meeting, recently held in Amman,” he added.

The diplomat stressed that Russia supports the outcomes of the meeting of Arab foreign ministers in Amman and considers it a step towards helping Syria to get out of its crisis.

He asserted that advancing the path of normalizing Arab relations with Syria constitutes an additional important step that complements the Russian efforts to normalize relations between Damascus and Ankara.

On April 25, Moscow hosted a meeting at the level of defense ministers and intelligence chiefs of Syria, Türkiye, Iran, and Russia to discuss normalization between Damascus and Ankara.–Asharq Al-Awsat

