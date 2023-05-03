Wed. May 3rd, 2023

    News

    Teen Gunman Kills Eight Children at School in Serbia, Police Say

    By

    May 3, 2023 , , , , , ,
    Teen Gunman Kills Eight Children at School in Serbia, Police Say

    Sky News Twitter

    A teenage gunman killed eight children and one adult at an elementary school in Serbia on Wednesday, local authorities said.

    The suspect, who was born in 2009 and identified only by his initials K.K, said he was a student at the school in the capital, Belgrade, police revealed in a statement. He was taken into custody in the school’s yard.

    According to the Associated Press, the massacre began at the Vladislav Ribnikar school at around 8:40 a.m. on Wednesday. The shooter, who the Ministry of Interior said was a seventh grade student, was initially reported to have fired several rounds from a gun belonging to his father. A later update confirmed eight children and a security guard had been killed, and another six children and a teacher had been wounded.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Police across Europe make 150 coordinated raids against ‘Ndrangheta mafia

    May 3, 2023
    News

    Salts Developed by Researchers for Affordable and Effective CO2 Capture

    May 3, 2023
    News

    Witness: Israeli forces demolish two Palestinian homes in the occupied West Bank

    May 3, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Police across Europe make 150 coordinated raids against ‘Ndrangheta mafia

    May 3, 2023
    News

    Salts Developed by Researchers for Affordable and Effective CO2 Capture

    May 3, 2023
    News

    Witness: Israeli forces demolish two Palestinian homes in the occupied West Bank

    May 3, 2023
    Lebanon News

    Zelensky In Surprise Visit To Finland For Nordic PM Summit

    May 3, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy