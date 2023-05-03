Wed. May 3rd, 2023

    Witness: A bear hiding in a dumpster surprises a school principal in West Virginia

    This school suffers from the frequent entry of bears into its campus, which prompted it to put fences and locks to block the way for these animals.

    An elementary school principal in West Virginia was surprised by a bear hiding inside a trash can, before the animal got out and ran away.

    On Monday morning, Headmaster James Marsh heard noises outside, and upon investigating the source of the sound, he was struck by a bear poking its head out from inside the rubbish bin.

    These moments were captured by a camera installed in the school, as the clip spread widely on social media.

    “The bear looked just as scared as me,” Marsh says. “I don’t think he’s going back anymore.”

