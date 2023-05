Evgenia Novozhenina/Reuters

Imprisoned Kremlin foe Alexei Navalny says prison guards have come up with a creative new tactic to torment him: forcing him to listen to Vladimir Putin speeches over and over each night.

“Those same speeches and public addresses he gave after the start of the war against Ukraine,” a statement on Navalny’s official Telegram channel read.

“Loudspeakers hang throughout the long corridor… and Putin yells through them at such a volume that there is no escape,” he wrote.

