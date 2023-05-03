Madeleine McCann’s parents share heartbreaking poem to mark 16 years since she vanished

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Madeleine McCann’s heartbroken parents today shared a heartbreaking poem to mark the 16th anniversary of their little girl’s disappearance from their holiday villa in Portugal.

Kate and Gerry McCann said they still find it “hard to find the words” to express how they feel on the 16th anniversary of Madeleine’s disappearance, saying they are still anxiously awaiting a “breakthrough” in the case.

In a touching tribute, the grieving parents shared a Clare Pollard poem with the heartbreaking line “Please let me hold you.”

The McCanns said Pollard’s poem The Contradiction “resonates strongly with us” because it conveys the sheer pain of losing loved ones.

They added that they “still miss Madeleine very much,” who would be 19 now if she were alive. The British girl, then three, went missing while vacationing with her family in Praia da Luz, PortugalMay 2007.

Instead, when words escaped them, the parents shared Pollard’s poem, which reads, “Absence contradicts itself: absence evokes what we lack. You’re not here, I’m not myself, but still talk to you like that.

“You’re in the crowd, the news, the glimpse — I’ll make sure you’re there when you’re not there.”

“I trace your steps, I map your face, I say your name, I see you in the sky.”

The poem continues, “You are all I know and so unknown. I can’t hold you yet, I will: please let me hold you in my head and where are you now, hold me too.

“How can you be so near and far? You’re not here. But here you are.’

After posting the poem, the McCanns added that as the police investigation into Madeleine’s disappearance continues, they are “waiting for a breakthrough.”

“Thanks everyone for your support – it really helps,” the parents wrote before signing with their names.

The post came two weeks after German prosecutors said they would drop charges against Christian Brueckner, a suspect in Madeleine’s disappearance, because they had no jurisdiction over him.

Image shows the house in Lagos, Portugal, where three-year-old British girl Madeleine McCann disappeared in 2007

The 45-year-old rapist Christian Brueckner is suspected of murdering Madeleine

Bruecker, 45, is currently serving a seven-year prison sentence in Germany for a rape he committed against a pensioner in Portugal in 2005.

Last year he was charged with a number of sex offenses – which allegedly took place in the Algarve where the three-year-old disappeared in 2007 – between 2000 and 2017.

But those charges have not been dropped by the Braunschweig court due to jurisdictional issues. But it is believed that another court in Germany could take charge of the case.

German prosecutor Hans Christian Wolters said nothing has changed in the toddler’s case and that the decision of the Braunschweig court should be reviewed.

Brueckner has not been charged in the Madeleine case, in which he is being investigated on suspicion of murder.

He spent many years in Portugal, including in the resort town of Praia da Luz around the time of Madeleine’s disappearance there in 2007. He has denied any involvement in her abduction.

Madeleine went missing while on holiday with her family at a villa in Praia da Luz, Portugal, in May 2007.

Her siblings, twins Sean and Amelie McCann, were in the same room as Madeleine when she disappeared.

Maddie disappeared from her bed in a holiday villa while Gerry and Kate, from Rothley in Leicestershire, were dining with friends at a tapas restaurant just 55 yards away.

Kate checked on the kids at 10pm and found Maddie had disappeared, but the twins, then two years old, were still sleeping soundly in their cribs.

It was revealed last month that police investigating Madeleine’s disappearance will receive hundreds of thousands of pounds in a new funding effort.

The Met Police have asked for a significant sum and are likely to be approved by the Home Office, the Sun reported.

Hundreds of thousands of pounds are spent each year trying to find her, with a total of £13 million since 2011.