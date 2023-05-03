Wed. May 3rd, 2023

    Lebanon News

    UN demands security guarantees to enable Sudan aid deliveries

    By

    May 3, 2023 , , , , ,

    NNA – The United Nations called Wednesday for security guarantees at “the highest level” to ensure desperately-needed aid deliveries in conflict-torn Sudan, after six trucks carrying food aid to the Darfur region were looted.

    The United Nation’s top humanitarian official Martin Griffiths insisted on the need “to be sure that we have the commitments publicly, clearly given by militaries, to protect humanitarian systems to deliver”.

    “We will need to have agreement at the highest level and very publicly,” he told journalists via video link from Sudan. — AFP

    ———————— L.Y

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Police across Europe make 150 coordinated raids against ‘Ndrangheta mafia

    May 3, 2023
    News

    Salts Developed by Researchers for Affordable and Effective CO2 Capture

    May 3, 2023
    News

    Witness: Israeli forces demolish two Palestinian homes in the occupied West Bank

    May 3, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Police across Europe make 150 coordinated raids against ‘Ndrangheta mafia

    May 3, 2023
    News

    Salts Developed by Researchers for Affordable and Effective CO2 Capture

    May 3, 2023
    News

    Witness: Israeli forces demolish two Palestinian homes in the occupied West Bank

    May 3, 2023
    Lebanon News

    Zelensky In Surprise Visit To Finland For Nordic PM Summit

    May 3, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy