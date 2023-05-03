Wed. May 3rd, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Caretaker Defense Minister broaches latest developments with former Minister Sarraf, lawmakers

    By

    May 3, 2023 , , , , , , , ,

    NNA – Caretaker Minister of National Defense, Maurice Sleem, met, at his Yarze office on Wednesday, with former Minister Yaacoub al-Sarraf, with whom he discussed the current general situation in the country. 

    Caretaker Minister Sleem also met in his office with Chairman of the House Committee of National Defense, Interior and Municipalities, MP Jihad Samad. 

    Discussions reportedly touched on the latest developments on the domestic scene. 

    Sleem later met with MP Jimmy Jabbour, over the latest developments. 

    ————————- L.Y

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Police across Europe make 150 coordinated raids against ‘Ndrangheta mafia

    May 3, 2023
    News

    Salts Developed by Researchers for Affordable and Effective CO2 Capture

    May 3, 2023
    News

    Witness: Israeli forces demolish two Palestinian homes in the occupied West Bank

    May 3, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Police across Europe make 150 coordinated raids against ‘Ndrangheta mafia

    May 3, 2023
    News

    Salts Developed by Researchers for Affordable and Effective CO2 Capture

    May 3, 2023
    News

    Witness: Israeli forces demolish two Palestinian homes in the occupied West Bank

    May 3, 2023
    Lebanon News

    Zelensky In Surprise Visit To Finland For Nordic PM Summit

    May 3, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy