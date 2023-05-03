Caretaker Defense Minister broaches latest developments with former Minister Sarraf, lawmakers

NNA – Caretaker Minister of National Defense, Maurice Sleem, met, at his Yarze office on Wednesday, with former Minister Yaacoub al-Sarraf, with whom he discussed the current general situation in the country.

Caretaker Minister Sleem also met in his office with Chairman of the House Committee of National Defense, Interior and Municipalities, MP Jihad Samad.

Discussions reportedly touched on the latest developments on the domestic scene.

Sleem later met with MP Jimmy Jabbour, over the latest developments.

————————- L.Y