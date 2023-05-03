Mikati chairs meeting over Beirut airport status, follows up on fresh developments with Grand Serail visitors

NNA – Caretaker Prime Minister, Najib Mikati, on Wednesday chaired a meeting at the Grand Serail to discuss the status of Beirut airport.

Speaking in the wake of the meeting, Caretaker Minister of Public Works and Transportation, Ali Hamieh, said: “We held a meeting earlier today, chaired by Premiere Mikati, and attended by concerned sides at Rafic Hariri International Airport in Beirut. The meeting dealt with several matters such as periodic maintenance of the airport (…). The allocation of twenty percent of the airport’s revenues was also discussed, i.e. the passenger traffic fees, which was approved by the House of Parliament back in August 2022, yet the Directorate General of Civil Aviation has not obtained a single dollar from it to-date. This fee secures approximately USD 160 to 170 million for the public treasury, and twenty percent of this amount secures development within the airport.”

Hamieh went on to indicate that the meeting had also discussed the need to increase the number of General Security staff, as well as inspections inside and outside the airport premises.

Mikati separately met with Caretaker Minister of Education, Judge Abbas Al-Halabi, with whom he discussed an array of ministerial affairs.

The Prime Minister then met with Caretaker Minister of Youth and Sports, George Kallas, who visited him in the company of a delegation representing the Lebanese community in the State of the Congo.

The delegation extended an invitation to Lebanese delegations to participate in the Francophone Games that will take place this summer in Kinshasa, provided that the Lebanese community will cover all the expenses and costs of the Lebanese delegation participating in the aforementioned games.

