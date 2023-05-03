Kremlin Says Putin Survived Overnight Assassination Attempt

Sputnik/Mikhail Klimentyev/Kremlin via Reuters

The Russian presidential administration said Wednesday that the Kremlin was attacked by drones overnight in an attempt on President Vladimir Putin’s life.

Moscow residents had reported hearing two explosions behind Kremlin walls shortly after 2 a.m. local time, after which the lights went out. Footage shared by residents in a local Telegram channel captured the incident, as smoke was seen filling the sky above the Kremlin.

Now, authorities say it was a brazen attack by Ukraine using two drones, both of which they say have been destroyed.

