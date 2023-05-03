Wed. May 3rd, 2023

    News

    Kremlin Says Putin Survived Overnight Assassination Attempt

    By

    May 3, 2023 , , , , ,
    Kremlin Says Putin Survived Overnight Assassination Attempt

    Sputnik/Mikhail Klimentyev/Kremlin via Reuters

    The Russian presidential administration said Wednesday that the Kremlin was attacked by drones overnight in an attempt on President Vladimir Putin’s life.

    Moscow residents had reported hearing two explosions behind Kremlin walls shortly after 2 a.m. local time, after which the lights went out. Footage shared by residents in a local Telegram channel captured the incident, as smoke was seen filling the sky above the Kremlin.

    Now, authorities say it was a brazen attack by Ukraine using two drones, both of which they say have been destroyed.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Police across Europe make 150 coordinated raids against ‘Ndrangheta mafia

    May 3, 2023
    News

    Salts Developed by Researchers for Affordable and Effective CO2 Capture

    May 3, 2023
    News

    Witness: Israeli forces demolish two Palestinian homes in the occupied West Bank

    May 3, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Police across Europe make 150 coordinated raids against ‘Ndrangheta mafia

    May 3, 2023
    News

    Salts Developed by Researchers for Affordable and Effective CO2 Capture

    May 3, 2023
    News

    Witness: Israeli forces demolish two Palestinian homes in the occupied West Bank

    May 3, 2023
    Lebanon News

    Zelensky In Surprise Visit To Finland For Nordic PM Summit

    May 3, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy