The best Amazon Pet Day deals: Live final day highlights

Amazon

When you buy through our links, Insider may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more.

The 48-hour Amazon Pet Day event ends today and with it some fantastic opportunities to take advantage of a range of discounts. There’s something for any pet owner here, be it deals on some of the best pet foods and tasty treats, tech items like trackers and vacuums, or various pet care products to stock up while taking advantage of the rare price cuts.

Directly below, you’ll find links to various categories if you’d like to dive in and have a browse yourself. Further down the page, is our live blog where we’ll be adding fresh highlights as we find them.

Amazon Pet Day quick links

Pet Day homepage at AmazonFrontline Plus for Cats and Dogs – up to 43% offDolly Parton’s doggy fashion discountsUp to 15% off pets subscribe & save itemsSave up to 48% on Purina food and treatsUp to 33% off Hill’s Science diet food20% off Outward Hound ad Nylabone toys for dogsToy & Treats subscription boxesBrowse by pet: Dogs | Cats | Fish | Birds | More…

Amazon Pet Day live deal updates:

Read the original article on Business Insider