Airbnb is rolling out extensive changes to its platform, including ‘Airbnb Rooms,’ which it says will make it easier for travelers to stay with locals

Airbnb is rolling out extensive changes to its platform, including over 50 new features, it said Wednesday.

Among the changes is the introduction of “Airbnb Rooms,” which marks a return to the company’s origins.

“Rooms” is designed to make it easier to stay without locals in their spare rooms, Airbnb said.

Airbnb announced extensive changes to its platform on Wednesday, saying it would roll out in excess of 50 new features and upgrades, including a new take on the foundational idea of the booking platform — staying in strangers’ spare rooms.

One of the highlighted improvements, “Airbnb Rooms,” aims to make it easier for travelers to stay with locals in their spare bedrooms as a more “affordable” way for people to travel.

“In the current economic environment, people want to travel affordably. And after years of being isolated during the pandemic, they’re looking for ways to connect with people and have authentic experiences,” the company said in the press release. “Now is the perfect time to stay in a room in someone else’s home.”

Those who will use “Airbnb Rooms” will have access to the “Host Passport,” which includes details that the hosts have shared about themselves, such as their educational and work backgrounds.

Airbnb was founded in 2007 by three men — CEO Brian Chesky, Joe Gebbia, and Nathan Blecharczyk — who had the idea of renting out air mattresses in their apartments as a cheap alternative to traditional hotels.

“We’re getting back to the idea that started it all,” Chesky said. “Airbnb Rooms are often more affordable than hotels, and they’re the most authentic way to experience a city. This is the soul of Airbnb.”

Per the announcement, Airbnb’s top five “trending” destinations where the number of people staying in private rooms is increasing are Seoul, Korea; Melbourne, Australia; Warsaw, Poland; Sydney, Australia; and Florence, Italy.

Among the other changes, Airbnb listed seven that aim to improve the guest’s experience, including better, faster maps and a redesign of guest wishlists. Listings will now include clearer and more transparent checkout instructions, which customers have previously complained about.

The company also introduced a partnership with buy-now-pay-later service Klarna, allowing guests in the United States and Canada to spread the cost of their rentals in four interest-free installments over six weeks.

The way in which longer-term stays — those over a month — work has also been changed, the announcement said, including tweaks to the fees guests are charged for stays over three months.

Airbnb added that it’s already got bookings in over 72,000 cities worldwide ahead of the summer.

The new improvements can be used immediately, the company said.

