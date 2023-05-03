Wed. May 3rd, 2023

    Watch: Portuguese police seize 4.2 tons of cocaine in boxes of bananas

    The coordinator of criminal investigations in the country’s national unit to combat drug trafficking, Victor Ananias, confirmed that the drugs entered Portugal from the port of Setubal, before being packed in a store in Lisbon.

    Portuguese police seized 4.2 tons of cocaine, in 6 containers containing crates of bananas coming from Colombia.

    And while Ananias refused to disclose the value of the seizures, the Portuguese security official confirmed that it exceeds 100 million euros.

