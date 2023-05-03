Berri discusses general situation with KSA Ambassador, broaches political developments with Abou Faour

NNA – House Speaker, Nabih Berri, received on Wednesday at the Second Presidency in Ain al-Tineh, the Ambassador of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to Lebanon, Waleed Bukhari.

Discussions reportedly touched on the general situation, political developments and the bilateral relations between Lebanon and the Kingdom.

Speaker Berri also received in Ain El-Tineh “Democratic Gathering” MP Wael Abou Faour, with whom he discussed the current general situation and the latest political developments.

Berri earlier met with a delegation from the Sports Nejmeh Club.

