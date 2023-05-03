Wed. May 3rd, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Zelensky In Surprise Visit To Finland For Nordic PM Summit

    NNA – Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky made a surprise visit to Finland on Wednesday to participate in a summit gathering the leaders of the five Nordic nations, the Finnish presidency announced.

    Zelensky is set to meet Finnish President Sauli Niinisto, whose country became NATO’s newest member in April, to discuss “Ukraine’s defence struggle”.

    The Ukrainian leader will also hold bilateral talks with Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson, Norway’s Jonas Gahr Store, Denmark’s Mette Frederiksen and Iceland’s Katrin Jakobsdottir.

    “In order to be in NATO and support alliances to gain support, fundamental diplomatic work must be done. Ukraine is doing it today,” Daria Zarivna, Ukraine’s presidential communications adviser wrote on Telegram. — AFP

     

