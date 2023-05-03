Salts Developed by Researchers for Affordable and Effective CO2 Capture

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

graphic abstract. credit: Cell Physical Science Reports (2023). doi: 10.1016/j.xcrp.2023.101383

A team of international researchers led by Professor Cafer Yavuz of King Abdullah University of Science and Technology (KAUST), Professor Bo Liu of the University of Science and Technology of China (USTC), and Professor Qiang Xu of the University of Southern Sciences. SUSTech has developed a promising carbon capture and storage method.

Methane hydrate has been studied for its ability to capture and hold gas molecules such as carbon dioxide under high pressure. However, these conditions are difficult to recreate in the laboratory, and this approach is additionally energy intensive, as solid methane ice requires refrigeration. Using a salt – guanidinium sulfate – scientists have succeeded in creating lattice-like structures called clathrates that effectively mimic the activity of methane hydrates, trapping carbon dioxide2 particles and lead to an energy-efficient way to contain greenhouse gases.

Guanidinium sulfate regulates and sequesters carbon dioxide2 Molecules without interacting with them, said Cafer Yavuz, professor of chemistry and director of the KAUST Laboratory for Organic Oxide and Nanomaterials for Energy and the Environment (ONE). at ambient temperature and pressure, which is a highly desirable advantage over amine ethanol, ammonia, and other solutions commonly used for carbon capture.”

Previous carbon capture methods have included chemisorption, in which chemical bonds are formed between carbon dioxide2 particles and the surface. This process worked fine. However, chemical bonds require energy to break them apart, resulting in an increased cost of carbon dioxide2 capture process. The salt-based clathrate structure uses low-energy adsorption and hydrolysis processes while capturing carbon dioxide2 Without the interference of water or nitrogen, which opens up a promising place for future carbon capture and storage technologies through rapid carbon dioxide2 hardened.

This discovery offers a new way to store and transport carbon dioxide as a solid. co2 It is traditionally carried as a solid in the form of dry ice; Compressed in gas cylinders or in the form of carbonate. The salt clathrate allows carbon monoxide2 Carried as a solid powder, it yields a remarkably high volume per weight capacity, making this the least energy-intensive method, with huge potential for real-life applications.

“Our team made it possible to carry carbon dioxide2 In solid form without the need for cooling or pressing. You will be able to literally shovel CO2 He said that loaded solids from now on, and the impact is broad and strong, as the global fuel industry and the kingdom’s entities are actively looking for ways to capture, store and transport carbon dioxide.2 Without significant energy penalties.”

This method could have a significant impact on combating climate change, enabling energy-efficient carbon capture and storage. The research team is optimistic that their findings will lead to further improvements in carbon dioxide2 Absorption in terms of stability, recycling, absorbency and selectivity, reducing regeneration energy penalty and cost.

The research was conducted at the Southern University of Science and Technology, University of Science and Technology of China, and King Abdullah University of Science and Technology. The research results have been published in the journal Cell Physical Science Reports.

