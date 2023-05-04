Army Chief meets Japanese Ambassador, UN’s Wronecka, Muslim Scholars delegation

NNA – Lebanese Army Commander, General Joseph Aoun, on Wednesday received at his Yarzeh office, the Japanese Ambassador to Lebanon, Magoshi Masayuki.

Discussions reportedly touched on cooperation relations between the armies of both countries

Maj. Gen. Aoun also received the United Nations Special Coordinator for Lebanon, Joanna Wronecka, with whom he discussed the current situation in Lebanon and the region.

The army commander also received a delegation of the Muslim Scholars Gathering, headed by Sheikh Ahmed al-Omari, with various affairs featuring on their talks.

