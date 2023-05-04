Thu. May 4th, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Army Chief meets Japanese Ambassador, UN’s Wronecka, Muslim Scholars delegation

    By

    May 3, 2023 , , , , , , , ,

    NNA – Lebanese Army Commander, General Joseph Aoun, on Wednesday received at his Yarzeh office, the Japanese Ambassador to Lebanon, Magoshi Masayuki.

    Discussions reportedly touched on cooperation relations between the armies of both countries

    Maj. Gen. Aoun also received the United Nations Special Coordinator for Lebanon, Joanna Wronecka, with whom he discussed the current situation in Lebanon and the region.

    The army commander also received a delegation of the Muslim Scholars Gathering, headed by Sheikh Ahmed al-Omari, with various affairs featuring on their talks.

     

    ============== L.Y

    By

    Related Post

    News

    UN pressures Sudan’s warring generals to stop fighting and grant aid access

    May 4, 2023
    News

    United States: One dead and two injured in a shooting at a medical building in Atlanta

    May 4, 2023
    News

    Big Brother star Reggie Bird fears she may have to join OnlyFans to survive

    May 4, 2023

    You missed

    News

    UN pressures Sudan’s warring generals to stop fighting and grant aid access

    May 4, 2023
    News

    United States: One dead and two injured in a shooting at a medical building in Atlanta

    May 4, 2023
    News

    Big Brother star Reggie Bird fears she may have to join OnlyFans to survive

    May 4, 2023
    News

    Crazy videos show a Coast Guard helicopter nearly crashing into the ocean after abandoning a rescue attempt on a Carnival cruise ship during a storm

    May 4, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy