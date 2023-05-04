European Judicial delegation hears testimony of BDL’s Organization and Planning director, Hearing session of Raja Salameh postponed till tomorrow

NNA – The European judicial delegation listened on Wednesday to the testimony of the Director of Organization and Development at the Banque du Liban (BDL), Raja Abu Asali, under the supervision of Beirut First Investigating Judge Charbel Bou Samra, who is in charge of implementing European judicial writs.

The hearing session of the Lebanese Central Bank Governor’s brother Raja Salameh, which was scheduled for today, was postponed till tomorrow, Thursday, at the request of Salameh’s lawyer and the approval of French judge Aude Buresi.

The hearing session of Minister of Finance, Youssef Khalil, will be held on Friday, knowing that the Minister was not notified of the date of the session in accordance with the norms until now.

=============== L.Y