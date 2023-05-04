Thu. May 4th, 2023

    Prince Harry and Prince William Are Not Speaking, Biographer Confirms

    Prince Harry has had “minimal contact” with his brother, William, since the funeral of Queen Elizabeth but there has been a “pattern” of regular conversations between Harry and Charles, the journalist Omid Scobie, who has on occasion acted as a de facto spokesperson for Harry and Meghan Markle, said Wednesday.

    Scobie also said Harry always intended to come to the coronation but wasn’t sure if he would be invited.

