The banking crisis is in its early stages and the Fed should opt for a ‘hawkish pause’ to rate hikes, former Dallas Fed President says

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell attends a March 2023 press conference in Washington, DC.

Liu Jie/Xinhua via Getty Images

Markets are only in the “second or third inning” of the turmoil hitting regional banks and that should warrant the Federal Reserve delivering a “hawkish pause” in its rate-hike campaign, according to Robert Kaplan, the former president of the Dallas Federal Reserve.

“I think we’re in the early stages, not the late stages of this banking situation,” Kaplan told Bloomberg in a televised interview early Wednesday.

“I would prefer to do what’s called the hawkish pause – not raise but signal that we’re in a tightening stance, because I actually think the banking situation may well be more serious than we currently understand,” he said. “And I’d like to turn over a few more cards rather than regret not doing that three months from now,” Kaplan said ahead of the Fed’s May policy decision on Wednesday.

There’s an 87% probability policymakers will raise the Fed funds rate by 25 basis points, bringing it to 5%-5.25%. That would log the tenth consecutive rate increase aimed at tamping down inflation that’s still far higher than the central bank’s 2% target.

Regional bank stocks sold off Tuesday following the regulatory seizure of First Republic Bank on Monday, the third lender to be taken over by federal officials after Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank in March. Shares of PacWest and Western Alliance were slightly higher as Wednesday trade got underway.

The first phase of the upheaval among small and mid-sized banks was centered on the issue of asset-liability mismatch, with banks over-invested in long-term US Treasury debt and bank equity marked down because of that, said Kaplan, who once served as vice chairman as Goldman Sachs.

“We’ve got the credit issues yet to come. We’re at a different stage in the cycle. And there’s also potential deposit instability down the road when those credit issues start to unfold,” he said. “I would say we’re in the second or third inning of this situation, not the seventh inning,” he said. “The credit phase I think normally is more serious.”

In terms of the Fed, “let’s say they raise then pause, or they pause and and signal a so-called hawkish pause, either way, the rhetoric needs to be that the Fed stands ready to raise rates,” said Kaplan.

“We’ve raised a lot very quickly. We want to absorb and digest some of it. I think people will understand it, think it’s prudent. I think the markets will understand that message if they give that message,” said Kaplan, who served president of the Dallas Fed in 2015 through October 2021. He left his position following disclosures about stock trades that spurred criticism about the potential for conflicts of interest.

