Love Island’s Jess Shears sets pulses racing in floral and colourful lingerie

Jess Shears made hearts beat faster on Wednesday when she posed for a cheeky lingerie video.

The former Love Island star, 29, donned a range of underwear for the spring-themed clip and revealed that she likes wearing different colors.

Her shots began with her looking at the camera as she put on a pink floral set and went to her in a neon yellow number.

The stunning star later wore green spotty lingerie and pouted and posed in the ensemble as she looked into the distance.

In the Instagram post, she wore her brunette locks in a straightened style and showed off her slim figure.

Jess captioned her post: “Spring time favorites from @loungeunderwear.

“Color isn’t my thing when it comes to clothes, but I like to mix it with underwear.”

It comes after Jess looked amazing when she posed nude on Instagram with her baby boy in April.

The beauty stripped naked to show the difference between being nine months pregnant and holding her son at nine months old.

The TV personality straightened her long dark brown locks as they fell down her back as she rocked her little boy.

She smiled and wore a radiant makeup palette to accentuate her beauty as she posed for the sweet photo.

In a second, Jess showed off her huge baby bump before giving birth to her son as she posed while holding flowers.

The reality star also shared a third photo of her “giant chubby baby” sitting on the floor and donning a sweet beige baby bodysuit with a cute bear on the front.

She wrote: ‘A few weeks late, but 9 months in vs 9 months out. Last slide has me in tears. Look at my giant chubby baby.”

Jess shares her son, whose name she has decided not to reveal for now, with husband Dom Lever.

The couple are also parents to a second son, Presley, two, whom they welcomed in May 2019, seven months after they tied the knot.

The pair met on Love Island in 2017 and became the first contestants to have sex in the secret hideout.

They announced their engagement after three months of dating and got married in October 2018 in a romantic ceremony on the Greek island of Mykonos.

The couple became the second couple on the ITV2 show to say ‘yes’, weeks after Olivia Buckland and Alex Bowen got married in a lavish Essex ceremony.

In February 2018, Jess and Dom “tied the knot” in a fake wedding during a Valentine’s Day themed episode on ITV’s Good Morning Britain.

The pair stripped down to minimal attire as they kicked off a playful ceremony with host Richard Arnold, who was ordained for the occasion.

Jess and Dom announced they were expecting their child seven months later in May.