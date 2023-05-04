Thu. May 4th, 2023

    News

    Astronomers See a Star Eating a Planet for First Time Ever

    By

    May 3, 2023 , , ,
    Astronomers See a Star Eating a Planet for First Time Ever

    R. Hurt/K. Miller (Caltech/IPAC)

    Ask any astronaut or astronomer and they’ll tell you: Space wants to kill us. It doesn’t matter if we’re talking about the extreme life threatening cold and hot temperatures, or extinction-level gravity events, or the enormous radioactive explosions, or the planets that rain lava. Pretty much everything out in the twinkling cosmos has our number.

    Luckily, those of us on Earth are safe from the dangers of space (well, most of us anyway). However, there are some things that we won’t ever be able to avoid—like the inevitable moment when our planet is swallowed up by the sun. While that reality is still billions of years away, it’s still something that astronomers want to research to better understand the lifespan of stars like the one in the center of our solar system.

    Scientists have long known that stars tend to balloon millions of times larger than their original size towards the end of their lives. In the process, they swallow up any and all matter around them including planets. However, it wasn’t until recently that they were actually able to see a star mukbang in action.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here

    By

    Related Post

    News

    UN pressures Sudan’s warring generals to stop fighting and grant aid access

    May 4, 2023
    News

    United States: One dead and two injured in a shooting at a medical building in Atlanta

    May 4, 2023
    News

    Big Brother star Reggie Bird fears she may have to join OnlyFans to survive

    May 4, 2023

    You missed

    News

    UN pressures Sudan’s warring generals to stop fighting and grant aid access

    May 4, 2023
    News

    United States: One dead and two injured in a shooting at a medical building in Atlanta

    May 4, 2023
    News

    Big Brother star Reggie Bird fears she may have to join OnlyFans to survive

    May 4, 2023
    News

    Crazy videos show a Coast Guard helicopter nearly crashing into the ocean after abandoning a rescue attempt on a Carnival cruise ship during a storm

    May 4, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy