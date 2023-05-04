‘Bupkis’ Review: Pete Davidson Plays Himself in an Uneven But Endearing Peacock Series

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

What is it about Pete Davidson?

That’s the question that comes up every time the tabloids report on his dating life, every time we hear about it Lorne Michaels takes him on vacation or Jeff Bezos promises to blast him into space. It even seems to extend to his roles at times – like his signature Saturday Night Live character Chada totally unremarkable guy who nevertheless attracts attention and adoration wherever he goes.

Bupkis It comes down to

A flawed but sometimes fascinating portrait of an awkward celebrity. broadcast date: Thursday, May 4 (peacock)

Form: Pete Davis, Edie Falco, Joe Pesci

creators: Judah Miller, Pete Davidson, Dave Sirus





It’s a question that might return to your lips as you scan the eye-watering list of cameos for Davidson’s new Peacock dramedy Bupkis – everyone from Machine Gun Kelly (of course) to Ray Romano (why not) to Al Gore (what?). Heck, it’s more or less the rack by Bupkis, created by Davidson (along with Judah Miller and David Sirus) and starring Davidson as a fictionalized version of himself. Also, based on the season’s eight uneven episodes, it’s not clear that Davidson knows how to answer it. But it’s occasionally fascinating to watch him try.

If you’re familiar with the basics of Davidson’s bio, a lot of it Bupkis will sound familiar. There’s the home on Staten Island he shares with his mother (Edie Falco), and the father of the firefighter (Joshua Bitton) he lost in 9/11. Like Davidson, Pete (as I’ll call the fictionalized character) is a comedian and actor with a notoriously prolific love life; like Davidson’s version we have in his other semi-autobiographical work, The King of Staten Island, he spends most of his free time doing drugs with his friends in the basement. And like basically every Pete Davidson-type iteration we’ve seen onscreen (including in Major pubertyguided by Bupkis director Jason Orley) Pete tends toward frailty — though at age 29, he seems increasingly aware that it’s not as cute as it used to be.

But if most of Davidson’s previous work has established him as a recognizable jack of all trades, Bupkis tilts, seductively, in the opposite direction. The dramedy is very much about Davidson’s own showbiz celebrity, who wears his avatar as awkwardly as Davidson appears. Sometimes it’s a minor inconvenience, like when a fan interrupts Pete’s family outing to ask for a selfie. Occasionally it’s a perk that he doesn’t seem to realize he enjoys; only someone as rich and famous as Pete can make it someone else’s job to coordinate the hiring of a sex worker (Lynn Koplitz) when he decides his dying grandfather, Joe (Joe Pesci), needs sex.

Usually it looks like a deeply alienating experience. “Every man who has a family fantasizes about your fucking life,” an uncle (Bobby Cannavale) tells Pete. But this isn’t it Entourage; we don’t see much of this movie star enjoying his job or the glitzy parties and supermodel dates that come with it. What we do get are storylines about Pete figuring out which of his friends is reporting his location to the paparazzi. Or one about Pete spending Christmas all alone on the Canadian set of a movie where his character is murdered ten minutes later – and, in his loneliness, becomes so numb that fantasy and reality begin to blur together in sequences that come to mind Shia LaBeouf sweet boy.

Often the experience of looking Bupkis feels like flipping through someone’s diary. Not in the sense that it’s bursting with juicy secrets (you won’t get Kardashian tea here), but in its rawness. Ongoing storylines shift in and out of focus. The same goes for moods and themes. Character arcs only take shape in hindsight, if at all – it isn’t until late in the season that it becomes clear that Pete’s journey isn’t one of growth, but a decline into addiction and depression. Much of the series comes across as a draft, that is, a jumble of ideas that probably could have used a firmer hand to weed out the excesses and dig deeper into the complications. It’s a shame about that Bupkis that its shortcomings are most glaring in the premiere, which lasts only half an hour but winds so aimlessly around the youthful sex jokes that it King of Staten Island look sleek in comparison.

Yet there is also something endearing about his willingness to try things just for fun. There’s a whole episode coming up The Fast and the Furious series for seemingly no other reason than the guys making this show thought it would be fun whizzing around in sports cars to a Don Omar soundtrack, and another that casts Pete’s stay in rehab in stark, stern black and white . Every once in a while it finds an exposed nerve in the midst of its crazy antics. A storyline about Pete’s burning desire to have a child is played predictably for laughs, when he discovers that merely babysitting an 8-year-old (Delaney Quinn) is more than he can handle. But when he asks, “Am I crazy enough to think I can take care of something and love something?” his voice is so sincere it will definitely break your heart a little.

Bupkis is less convincing when it comes to the characters surrounding Pete. Though he’s surrounded by a fairly consistent inner circle — which includes his sister Casey (Oona Roche), his assistant/bestie Evan (Philip Ettinger), and his on-off girlfriend Nikki (Chase Sui Wonders, Davidson’s Bodies Bodies Bodies costar and now girlfriend) – no one gets nearly the same level of curiosity that Pete enjoys. Pesci steals scenes as Pete’s no-nonsense grandpa, but is nonetheless underused in a cancer storyline that often plays as an afterthought. Ditto Falco, whose only plots that don’t revolve around Pete revolve around her decision to make less of her life revolve around Pete.

On the other hand, can you blame Davidson for being engrossed in the project of being Pete Davidson when everyone else seems taken in by it as well? In a brunch conversation, that plays as an unexpected companion Baby J, Pete and his friend John Mulaney (playing himself) exchange notes about addiction, rehab and public opinion, and John comments on how “fascinating” he finds Pete’s life. “I mean, I don’t know what it’s like to live it,” he admits. “But damn it, we’re having fun watching it. It’s a good time.” We’ll probably never quite know what it’s like to be in Pete’s shoes, or Davidson’s. While we get to know Pete’s scars intimately, his inner workings remain opaque, perhaps even to himself. But in his raw, chaotic, sometimes disarming attempts to understand, Bupkis makes it interesting to introduce yourself anyway.