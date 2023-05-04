Thu. May 4th, 2023

    News

    Husband of Slain Microsoft Exec’s Ex Faces Death Penalty in Brazen Mu

    By

    May 3, 2023 , , , , , , ,
    Husband of Slain Microsoft Exec’s Ex Faces Death Penalty in Brazen Mu

    Photo Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily Beast/Handout/Jacksonville Beach Police

    The husband of slain Microsoft executive Jared Bridegan’s ex-wife could be sentenced to death in his brazen 2022 murder, Florida prosecutors announced on Wednesday.

    In a pretrial hearing in Duval County Court, prosecutors announced their intent to seek the death penalty against Mario Fernandez Saldana, who is facing several charges, including first-degree murder, in connection with Bridegan’s February 2022 slaying. The father of four was fatally shot as he tried to move a tire in the middle of a quiet residential Florida road while his daughter was still in the car.

    “The announcement today is another significant step toward justice,” Bridegan’s widow, Kirsten, said in a statement, adding that the news “signifies determination and the relentless pursuit of justice for Jared, our family, and the community.”

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    UN pressures Sudan’s warring generals to stop fighting and grant aid access

    May 4, 2023
    News

    United States: One dead and two injured in a shooting at a medical building in Atlanta

    May 4, 2023
    News

    Big Brother star Reggie Bird fears she may have to join OnlyFans to survive

    May 4, 2023

    You missed

    News

    UN pressures Sudan’s warring generals to stop fighting and grant aid access

    May 4, 2023
    News

    United States: One dead and two injured in a shooting at a medical building in Atlanta

    May 4, 2023
    News

    Big Brother star Reggie Bird fears she may have to join OnlyFans to survive

    May 4, 2023
    News

    Crazy videos show a Coast Guard helicopter nearly crashing into the ocean after abandoning a rescue attempt on a Carnival cruise ship during a storm

    May 4, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy