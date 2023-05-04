Husband of Slain Microsoft Exec’s Ex Faces Death Penalty in Brazen Mu

Photo Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily Beast/Handout/Jacksonville Beach Police

The husband of slain Microsoft executive Jared Bridegan’s ex-wife could be sentenced to death in his brazen 2022 murder, Florida prosecutors announced on Wednesday.

In a pretrial hearing in Duval County Court, prosecutors announced their intent to seek the death penalty against Mario Fernandez Saldana, who is facing several charges, including first-degree murder, in connection with Bridegan’s February 2022 slaying. The father of four was fatally shot as he tried to move a tire in the middle of a quiet residential Florida road while his daughter was still in the car.

“The announcement today is another significant step toward justice,” Bridegan’s widow, Kirsten, said in a statement, adding that the news “signifies determination and the relentless pursuit of justice for Jared, our family, and the community.”

