Thu. May 4th, 2023

    News

    ‘Multiple People Injured’ in Active Shooting at Atlanta Hospital

    By

    May 3, 2023
    Atlanta PD

    Atlanta police said “multiple people” were injured Wednesday following an active shooting at a hospital in the city’s Midtown neighborhood.

    “We are working an active shooter situation inside a building on West Peachtree St,” the PD said in a Facebook post. “We are aware of multiple people injured. No suspect is in custody. Anyone in the area is asked to secure their building and continue to shelter in place. Anyone not in the area is asked to stay away.”

    Senior police officer R.J. Stanionis confirmed to The Daily Beast that the incident unfolded at Northside Hospital Medical Midtown.

