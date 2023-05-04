Sling TV channels: A full breakdown of every streaming plan and add-on package in 2023

When you buy through our links, Insider may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more.

Channel selection differs depending on what Sling plan you sign up for.

Sling’s Orange and Blue live TV streaming plans each start at $40/month, or you can combine them for $55/month.

Blue has NBC and Fox stations, while Orange has Disney and ESPN channels.

You can also add extra channels and premium networks, like Showtime, for an additional fee.

Sling is one of the most affordable live TV streaming services on the market, making it a good option for anyone who wants a cheaper alternative to cable. The service has two main packages with over 30 channels each, and they both start at $40 a month.

Though it has fewer channels in its base package, Sling remains less expensive than competitors like YouTube TV ($73/month), Hulu + Live TV ($70/month), and FuboTV ($75/month). You can watch Sling on iOS and Android devices, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, and many smart TVs from popular brands.

Below, we’ve detailed all the ins and outs of Sling’s different channel offerings, so you can decide which plan is best for your needs. Be sure to check out our full Sling review for detailed impressions, and if you try it and don’t like it, you can always follow our guide on how to cancel Sling TV.

What channels are included with Sling Orange and Sling Blue?

Sling’s two main offerings are Sling Orange and Sling Blue. Channels largely overlap between the two plans, but there are a few differences that might push you to choose one over the other.

Sling Orange has 31 channels, including several Disney and ESPN networks you won’t find on Sling Blue. Meanwhile, Sling Blue makes up for its lack of Disney and ESPN with up to 42 channels, including a collection of Fox-owned and NBC-owned networks like USA and Bravo. Blue also comes with local NBC, Fox, and ABC networks, but only in select markets.

Each plan is available to stream for a starting price of $40 a month, or you can combine the two for $55 a month, giving you access to up to 48 channels. Sling also has genre-based add-ons starting at $6 a month. Each add-on offers a mini-bundle of related channels. There are several premium add-ons as well, including Showtime ($10/month) and Starz ($9/month).

Sling doesn’t offer a free trial, but they do have a separate ad-supported “Freestream” service, as well as a 50%-off deal for new members. You may want to compare these deals and services with other platforms that show free movies online.

See below for a full breakdown of Sling’s channel offerings and add-ons

Sling Orange ($40/month) Sling The following channels are included with Sling Orange: A&E AMCAXS TVBBC AmericaBETBloomberg TelevisionCharge!CNNCartoon NetworkComedy CentralComet Disney Channel*ESPN*ESPN2*ESPN3*Food NetworkFreeform*Fuse HGTVHistory ChannelIFCInvestigation DiscoveryLifetimeLocal NowMGM+ Drive-InMotorTrend*Nick Jr.TBSTNTTravel ChannelVice *Exclusive to Sling Orange Sling Blue ($40/month) Sling The following channels are included with Sling Blue: A&E ABC* (select markets)AMCAXS TVBBC AmericaBETBloomberg TelevisionBravo**Charge!CNNCartoon NetworkComedy CentralCometDiscovery Channel**E!**Food NetworkFox* (select markets)Fox News**Fox Sports 1**Fuse FX**HGTVHLN**History ChannelIFCInvestigation DiscoveryLifetimeLocal NowMGM+ Drive-InMSNBC**NBC* (select markets)NFL Network**National Geographic**Nick Jr.SYFY**TBSTLC**TNTTravel ChanneltruTV**USA**Vice *Sling Blue costs an extra $5/month in markets that include all three of these local channels: ABC, NBC, and Fox **Exclusive to Sling Blue Add-on bundles (monthly price varies) Sling Sling offers two discounted bundles that let you add multiple packages of extra channels to your base subscription. There’s also an expanded DVR add-on you can sign up for. Total TV Deal ($21/month) – This bundle includes seven of Sling’s extra channel packages: Sports, Comedy, Kids, News, Lifestyle, Hollywood, and Heartland. It also includes DVR Plus. The package features a total combined value of $45, so you end up saving $24 a month with the bundle. 4 Extras Deal ($13/month) – This option gives you four of Sling’s most popular extras: Kids, News, Lifestyle, and Comedy. The bundle costs $13 a month, which is about half off the regular combined price of all four add-ons.DVR Plus ($5/month) – Though all of Sling’s plans come with 50 hours of DVR storage, you can pay an additional $5 a month to get an expanded 200 hours of space. DVR Plus is also includes in the Total TV package. Sports Extra ($11/month) Sling The following channels are available in the Sports Extra add-on for Sling Orange: ACC Network ACC Network Extra Longhorn Network ESPNU ESPNewsSEC Network SEC Network+ MLB NetworkMLB Network Strike ZoneTennis ChannelNBA TVPac-12 NetworkNHL NetworkbeIN Sports The following channels are available in the Sports Extra add-on for Sling Blue: FS2 Golf Channel NFL RedZone MLB NetworkMLB Network Strike ZoneTennis ChannelNBA TVPac-12 NetworkNHL NetworkbeIN SportsBig Ten Network Comedy Extra ($6/month) Roku Blog The following channels are available in the Comedy Extra add-on: CMTGame Show NetworkLogoMTVMTV2RevoltTV LandLaffFETVParamount NetworktruTV (already included in Sling Blue) Kids Extra ($6/month) Viacom The following channels are available in the Comedy Extras package: Disney Junior (Sling Orange only)Disney XD (Sling Orange only)NickToonsTeenNickBoomerangBabyTV News Extra ($6/month) Sling The following channels are available in the News Extra add-on: CNBC (Sling Blue only)Fox Business (Sling Blue only)NDTV 24×7 (Sling Blue only)HLN (Sling Orange only)NewsNationNewsMaxTVScience ChannelBBC World NewsWeather NationNews18CGTNLaw & Crime Trial Network Lifestyle Extra ($6/month) Sling The following channels are available in the Lifestyle Extra add-on: Oxygen True Crime (Sling Blue only)Cooking ChannelMagnolia NetworkFYIHallmark Movies & MysteriesHallmark ChannelHallmark DramaLifetime Movie NetworkVH1WE TV Hollywood Extra ($6/month) Sling The following channels are available in the Hollywood Extra add-on: FXX (Sling Blue only)FX Movie Channel (Sling Blue only) BounceCinemoiHDNet MoviesREELZHeroes & IconsStart TVGRITSundanceTVTurner Classic Movies Heartland Extra ($6/month) Sling The following channels are available in the Heartland Extra add-on: Nat Geo Wild (Sling Blue only)World Fishing NetworkSportsman ChannelAmerican Heroes ChannelDestination AmericaOutdoor ChannelRFD-TVPixLThe Cowboy Channel PursuitGreat American Country FamilyGreat American Country LivingINSP Discovery Plus ($5/month) Discovery Plus You can now sign up for Discovery Plus through Sling TV. The service offers access to original programs and favorites from Discovery networks like TLC, HGTV, Food Network, Animal Planet, and more. Ad-supported ($5/month) and ad-free plans ($7/month) are available. AMC Plus ($8/month) Bob Odenkirk returns to AMC in “Lucky Hank.” AMC AMC Plus is not a live TV channel, but it does give you access to on-demand series and movies. The following on-demand services are available in the AMC Plus add-on: AMC PlusShudderSundance NowIFC Films Unlimited Showtime ($10/month) “Yellowjackets” is a Showtime original series. Showtime The following channels are available in the Showtime add-on: ShowtimeShowtime 2Showtime x BETShowtime ExtremeShowtime FamilyShowtime NextShowtime ShowcaseShowtime WestShowtime Women MGM+ ($5/month) “Top Gun: Maverick.” Paramount The following channels are available in the MGM+ add-on: MGM+MGM+ MarqueeMGM+ HitsMGM+ Drive-In Starz ($9/month) Starz The following channels are available in the Starz add-on: StarzStarz WestStarz ComedyStarz EdgeStarz Kids and FamilyStarz in BlackStarz CinemaStarz EncoreStarz Encore WestStarz Encore ActionStarz Encore BlackStarz Encore ClassicStarz Encore EspaniolStarz Encore FamilyStarz Encore SuspenseStarz Encore WesternsRetro PlexMovie PlexIndie Plex Spanish-language add-ons ($10/month) Maskot/Getty Images For viewers who want more Spanish-language options, Sling offers a Sling Latino package that costs $10/month, as well as plans with content from specific countries. If you combine two or more, you can can save $5 a month. Sling Latino – includes 20 channels México – includes 13 channelsSudamérica – includes 11 channelsCentroamérica – includes 3 channelsCaribe – includes 9 channelsEspaña – includes 4 channels Other premium add-ons (monthly price varies) FG Trade/Getty The following channels are available à la carte: Acorn: $7/monthALLBLK: $6/monthBET+ $10/monthCineFest: $5/monthCineMoi: $3/monthCocina ON: $3/monthComedy Dynamics: $5/monthCONtv: $5/monthThe Country Network: $3/monthCuriosityStream: $3/monthDesi Binge Mini: $10/monthDocurama: $5/monthDOGTV: $5/monthDove Channel: $5/monthDOX: $3/monthFlixLatino: $3/monthGallery: $5/monthGrokker: $7/monthHallmark Movies Now: $6/monthHere TV: $8/monthHopster: $5/monthIFC Films Unlimited: $6/monthKartoon Channel!: $4/monthMagnolia Selects: $5/monthMonsters & Nightmares: $3/monthNoggin: $8/monthOutside TV Features: $2/monthPANTAYA: $6/monthPlayKids: $5/monthQello Concerts by Stingray: $8/monthScreamFlix: $3/monthShudder: $6/monthStingray Karaoke: $7/monthSundance Now: $7/monthTasteMade+: $3/monthTrue Royalty TV: $6/monthTumbleBooks: $5/monthUP Faith & Family: $5/monthViX+: $4/monthWarrior & Gangsters: $3/month

